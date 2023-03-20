TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in TTM Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.