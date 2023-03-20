U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.44%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also

