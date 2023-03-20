Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $16.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,083,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,752.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,224 shares of company stock worth $4,548,776 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

