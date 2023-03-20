UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PATH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.19.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

