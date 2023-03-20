Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Insider Activity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $310,388. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Articles

