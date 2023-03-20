UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Trading Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $58.27 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 146,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.