UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $466.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

