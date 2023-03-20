US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

NYSE USFD opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,670,152 shares of company stock worth $297,784,317 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

