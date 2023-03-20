VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
EGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE EGY opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $450.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
