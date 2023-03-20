VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

EGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EGY opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $450.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.