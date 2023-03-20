Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 6,621 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,416 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,942,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 792,333 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

NYSE:TD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $82.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

