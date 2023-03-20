Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,849. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

