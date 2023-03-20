Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.35. The stock had a trading volume of 373,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,151. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

