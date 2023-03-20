Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

TROW stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 471,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,198. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.13.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

