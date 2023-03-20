Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 393,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,732. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

