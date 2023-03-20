Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 457,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,819. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

