Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

FNDX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. 45,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,878. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

