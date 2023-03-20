Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 6,570 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.82. 2,031,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.