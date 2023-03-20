Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $19,117,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $20,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.30. 179,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,302. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

