Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VLY opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

