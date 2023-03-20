Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.46. 112,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,015. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

