Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000.

MGV stock opened at $98.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

