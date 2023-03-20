Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.18. The company had a trading volume of 117,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

