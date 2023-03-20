Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $128.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

