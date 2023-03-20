Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

