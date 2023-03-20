Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 154,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,619. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

