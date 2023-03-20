Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.75 and last traded at $85.44. 8,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

