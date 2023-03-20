Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Trading 1.6% Higher

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $75.51. 30,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 34,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $375.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

