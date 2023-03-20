Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 16,793.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,727,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500,669 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 300,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VTC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $83.76.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
