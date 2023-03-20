Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,591. The firm has a market cap of $269.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.83.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.