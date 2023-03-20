Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Cut by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $195.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average of $195.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

