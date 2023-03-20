Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.56. 332,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

