Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.43. The company had a trading volume of 674,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,160. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average of $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

