Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

