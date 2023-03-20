Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3,030.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.56. 332,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,186. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

