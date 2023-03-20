Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $133.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

