Venus (XVS) Price Tops $4.99 on Top Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Venus has a total market cap of $73.77 million and $2.34 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00017810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,794,582 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

