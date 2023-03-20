Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.20.

Veracyte stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

