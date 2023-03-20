Verge (XVG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,853.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00283625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00545690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00070785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00471720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,087,288 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.