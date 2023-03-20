Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. Verint Systems has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

