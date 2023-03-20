Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Tops $70.79 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $70.79 million and $12,181.95 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $32.93 or 0.00117922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.