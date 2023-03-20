Vertcoin Price Hits $0.14 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $66,324.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,039.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00286399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00543878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.00469036 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,356,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.