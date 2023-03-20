Viad (NYSE:VVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viad from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Viad Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of VVI stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Viad has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.77.
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
