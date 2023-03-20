Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 630,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,955,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $901.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

