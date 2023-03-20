Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.68).

VMUK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 195 ($2.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 200 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 138.70 ($1.69) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.57, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.46.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is 2,972.97%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.18), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,711.33). Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

