Visteon (NYSE:VC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VCGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

NYSE:VC opened at $152.12 on Thursday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

