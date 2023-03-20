Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 575.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $76,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Vistra Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $24.84 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.