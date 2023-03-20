VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of VNET opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $471.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.13. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,498,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,137 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the third quarter worth about $11,000,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

