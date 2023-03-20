VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
VOC stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%.
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
