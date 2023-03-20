VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

VOC stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.70.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

About VOC Energy Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

