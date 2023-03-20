Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €221.00 ($237.63) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

ETR:VOW3 traded down €2.08 ($2.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €120.44 ($129.51). 3,555,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €129.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €132.49. Volkswagen has a one year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a one year high of €162.38 ($174.60).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

