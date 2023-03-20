W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 153,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,466. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

